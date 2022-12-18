Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Public Service Enterprise Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$48b - US$6.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Public Service Enterprise Group has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.7% average generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Public Service Enterprise Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Public Service Enterprise Group, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.9% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Public Service Enterprise Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Public Service Enterprise Group's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 37% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Public Service Enterprise Group (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

