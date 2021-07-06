Public finances vulnerable to shocks after Covid, says watchdog

Shoppers in London

The government faces an "increasingly risky" situation as debt has soared and the cost of Covid mounts, the fiscal watchdog says.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility said government debt now stood at some £2.2 trillion or 99.2% of GDP - a rate not seen since the early 1960s.

Meanwhile, there were no plans to fund about £10bn a year of Covid spending on things like health and transport.

OBR boss Richard Hughes said chancellor faced a "difficult trade-off".

"[He must decide where] to spend now to prevent the risks and threats that he knows about versus keeping his powder dry, keeping debt low, keeping borrowing low so that he can deal with the threats he can't anticipate," Mr Hughes told the BBC's Today programme.

The UK economy contracted sharply last year as swathes of businesses closed in lockdown, but it is now recovering strongly.

However, the government bill for emergency measures such as the furlough scheme continues to climb, pushing up its debt pile by about 20%.

Mr Hughes said Chancellor Rishi Sunak had tried to tackle this, planning cuts to non-Covid public spending and an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

But he said there were no plans to cover ongoing pandemic-related costs, such as:

Reducing a backlog of 3.5 million procedures in the NHS

Maintaining a test and trace capacity

Funding catch-up schooling

Supporting public transport after a sharp fall in passenger numbers.

Mr Hughes said these pressures would need to be addressed, either through cuts to other government departments, tax rises or looser rules on government borrowing.

The Bank of England has slashed the UK's benchmark interest rate to 0.1% during the pandemic to support the economy.

However, inflation is increasing quickly as the economy reopens and some fear the Bank will have to raise rates to control prices.

Mr Hughes said the OBR expected inflationary pressures to be temporary but added that the government's large stock of debt left it increasingly at risk from such trends.

"We are two decades into the 21st Century and governments have already faced two once-in-a-century shocks - the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"There are reasons to believe that these kind of shocks are becoming more frequent and more severe. And also that government finances are becoming increasingly exposed to these kinds of shocks."