Public funding for the arts is up

Reproduced from NASAA; Map: Axios Visuals

State legislatures more than doubled the money appropriated to arts agencies this fiscal year, setting aside $820.8 million for 2022 versus $402.8 million in 2021, according to the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA).

Why it matters: Artists have the power to lift people's spirits — an important role as we recover from the pandemic — and state arts agencies help pay for artists' work and make it more accessible to the public.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

More money for arts agencies helps "stimulate the marketplace for cultural activities [and] spur local and private investment in the arts," NASAA says in a new report on state funding.

The agencies that support visual artists, dance troupes, small theaters and others play a vital role in education, communities and the economy. To do so, they require steady and adequate investments.

Where it stands: Connecticut spends the most per capita of any state on the arts — $9.69 per resident — and Georgia spends the least: 14 cents.

High-spending states include South Carolina, Minnesota, Hawaii and Maryland.

Low-spending states include Arizona, Wisconsin, Iowa and Washington.

Washington, D.C. is an arts-funding outlier, with $52.64 per person budgeted for FY 2022.

Check out this table to see where your state ranks and how much it spends per capita. (It's the one shaped like a map of the U.S. and labeled "projected per capita legislative appropriations to state arts agencies.")

What they're saying: "While FY 2021 reflected the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of economies and enhanced federal pandemic aid expanded state budgets for a rebound in FY 2022," writes Mohja Rhoads, research manager for NASAA.

41 agencies reported increases in legislative appropriations, 6 reported decreases, and 9 said their funding levels were flat.

"When adjusting for inflation, total legislative appropriations are more than 19.4% above the FY 2001 funding levels for the first time," according to the report.

Of note: The data doesn't account for the total amount of public funding spent on the arts in each state because it doesn't include local or federal governments, philanthropies or private donors.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free