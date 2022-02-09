Public funeral for Hillsborough deputy slain in murder-suicide set for Friday

A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Clearwater for Hillsborough Deputy Abigail Bieber, who was shot to death by a Sheriff’s Office detective with whom she was romantically involved.

Members of the public who want to attend the service are asked to arrive at Countryside Christian Church, located at 1850 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, between 10:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. so the service can start promptly, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Parking for members of the general public is located on the property’s north side.

The dress code for the funeral is described as all-black, business professional attire. No videography or still photography will be allowed inside the church, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Hillsborough detective Daniel Leyden, while the two were on vacation with other deputies near St. Augustine on Jan. 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Those sharing the vacation home with the couple heard them arguing before Leyden shot Bieber, then himself, authorities said.

Friends and co-workers described Bieber as a ‘bright spot in a dark world’ and remembered her as a hard-working colleague who earned the respect of all her supervisors and was a good friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, Bieber’s family is asking that donations be made to Mary Lee’s House, Boys and Girls Club (Hachem Foundation Club) and Maxx & Me Pet Rescue.

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119. There are local agencies in the Tampa Bay area to reach out to for help.

In Hillsborough County, you can call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org.

In Pinellas County, you can call the Community Action Stops Abuse 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, text casa-stpete.org/chat or visit casapinellas.org.

In Pasco County, you can contact Sunrise of Pasco County at its 24-hour hotline at888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1 or its first responders hotline at 866-435-4376.