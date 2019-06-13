Public gatherings banned in Kasese District in Uganda after Ebola outbreak

KAMPALA, June 13 (Reuters) - Uganda has banned public gatherings in Kasese District, a part of the country where an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has been confirmed, Emmanuel Ainebyona, a health ministry spokesman, told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry confirmed that a Congolese woman had become the second patient in Uganda to die of the virus in the latest outbreak of the disease.

The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)