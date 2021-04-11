Public health alert issued about 211,000 pounds of food linked to a salmonella outbreak

David J. Neal
·2 min read

Raw, ground turkey that may have caused salmonella sicknesses in 12 states was the subject of a USDA Food Safety Inspection Service Public Health Alert that posted to the agency’s website Saturday night.

The USDA didn’t ask Plainville Brands to issue a recall for the 211,406 pounds of raw, ground turkey packs because they all should have been out of grocers’ poultry coolers in January. But they might be in consumers’ freezers, thus the alert.

This alert concerns:

3-pound packs of Wegmans 93% lean 7% fat Ground Turkey with use or freeze by dates of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21.

1-pound packs of Wegmans 94% lean 6% fat Ground Turkey with use or freeze by dates of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21.

Wegmans ground turkey in 1-pound packs
Wegmans ground turkey in 1-pound packs

1-pound packs of Nature’s Promise, Hannaford supermarkets store brand, 94% lean 6% fat with use or freeze by dates of 1/1/21/, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21.

Nature&#x002019;s Promise ground turkey included in the public health alert
Nature’s Promise ground turkey included in the public health alert

1-pound packs of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey, 93% lean 7% fat with a use or freeze date of 1/10/21.

Plainville Farms ground turkey
Plainville Farms ground turkey

The salmonella outbreak hit 12 states with 28 illinesses from December through March.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

Consumers can return the turkey to the store of purchase, toss it or, if they use it, make sure it’s been cooked to 165 degrees. Take the temperature with a food thermometer.

Questions about this alert can be directed to TK Communications Yusef Robb, 323-384-1789 or ysef@tkcommunicationsllc.com.

Sabra hummus recalled in Florida, California and 14 other states might have salmonella

Protein powders, cookie recalled for a potential ‘serious or life-threatening’ problem

