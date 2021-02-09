There’s a public health crisis claiming more lives than Covid, and it’s being ignored: inactivity

Peter Walker
Get moving and see almost immediate benefits - Westend61/Getty
Get moving and see almost immediate benefits - Westend61/Getty

It was late last month when the UK officially passed the tragic, if expected, statistical milestone of 100,000 deaths connected to coronavirus. But there is another public health crisis that kills roughly the same number of Britons a year, and every year. This is the normalised catastrophe of physical inactivity.

The long-term health consequences of people not moving enough in their everyday lives is now more deadly in the UK than obesity (about 30,000 related deaths a year) and even tobacco (about 80,000). The best academic estimate at an annual global death toll came to a likely conservative total of 5.3 million.

Around four in 10 UK adults and 80 per cent of children live lives so inactive they risk their long-term health. One recent UK government travel study asked people how often in the previous year they walked continuously for 20 minutes or more. Almost one in five said ‘never’.

Such statistics are simultaneously jaw-dropping and yet largely ignored. For me, it was an extra peculiarity of an already strange 2020 that I spent much of a year so marked by one public health disaster writing a book about another, one that attracts just a fraction of the media attention and government panic.

How did we get here? The short answer is that in a matter of a few decades, the sort of routine physical exertion familiar to countless generations of humans pretty much disappeared from the world. This wasn’t a sudden, global outbreak of laziness. It is a product of a built environment gradually redesigned around us to thoroughly, at times even cunningly, make everyday movement not just superfluous but at times almost impossible.

Some of this is welcome – no one is arguing for a return to mass manual jobs or the drudgery of hand-washed clothes and beaten rugs – but other areas feel more pernicious. Like me, you might prefer to walk up or down a couple of flights of stairs, but in most hotels or office blocks, while the lifts are on gleaming, obvious view, using your legs generally means hunting down a corridor for a side door, gingerly pushing it open in case it’s alarmed, and trying your luck in the windowless purgatory of the fire stairwell. Similarly, surveys show a lot of people would like to walk or cycle for short, local journeys but feel unable due to the level and speed of motor traffic.

All this has happened gradually, over decades. Similarly, the health consequences of this new world are played out in slow motion. While coronavirus fatalities happen directly, and usually within days or weeks, someone in their 20s who takes a desk job and spends their evenings slumped in front of the TV might not feel the health impact until well into middle age, and only then through associated ailments like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or some types of cancer.

This is the second half of this public health crisis. For every tragic early death prompted by inactivity, there are far greater numbers who survive for decades, but burdened by an expanding series of interconnected, expensive-to-treat conditions. Writing the book, I spoke to a lot of doctors and public health experts, and most agreed: unless mass inactivity is addressed, the NHS as we know it will soon become unviable.

All this can feel a bit gloomy, but luckily there is positive news. For all that long-term inactivity is bad for you, the moment the process is reversed and you exert your body again, the benefits are almost instantaneous, with an astonishingly steep dose-response curve, especially at lower levels.

For years the mantra was that bouts of activity should be at least half an hour at a time, and involve reasonable amounts of exertion. Now, research seems to show that as little as 10 minutes brings huge benefits. Some studies have even indicated that, especially in older people, significantly fewer steps than the ubiquitous 10,000 a day, and even at a fairly low cadence – basically pottering around – can boost both your lifespan and the number of active, independent years within it.

Some of the most exciting research in inactivity science is connected to ageing. As well as its impact on general health, there is mounting evidence that regular movement can ward off Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as giving an overall boost to cognitive function. Some studies have even shown that it can reverse the shrinking of the brain that otherwise happens as we age.

That leaves the final, crucial question: if you worry you are currently inactive, how do you address it? For many people – and for successive UK governments – the answer has been sport. But while your body doesn’t care how it is exerted, this isn’t the answer. Despite the million spent on Olympic medals to supposedly encourage the masses, more than half the UK population never takes part in sport, a proportion that has remained static for years.

Exercise takes place in what experts call ‘discretionary time’ – carved out from a busy routine. The solution instead comes via another beloved public health term, ‘incidental activity’ –movement that takes place as part of your everyday life.

I asked dozens of experts about the best everyday activities to try, and perhaps the most elegant answer, from one US academic, was: ‘The one you’ll do and keep doing.’ It could be maintaining a garden, or playing with grandchildren. It might be walking to the shops, cycling to see a friend, using the stairs at your office. There are tricks and prompts you can introduce. For example, if your commute is by bus, you can get off one or two stops before your destination; if you drive to work, park your car 10 minutes away and walk the rest of the journey. If you work in an office, set your computer so documents are sent to a distant printer; hold standing-up meetings, or agitate for a sit-stand desk.

All these examples, you will have spotted, come from a non-Covid world. For now, things are a bit more tricky, and it is little surprise that, for all the people exercising in parks, studies show overall activity levels actually dropped during lockdown. If, like me, you currently work from home, temporary measures are needed, ones that can go beyond the bounds of incidental activity. For me, if I need to walk somewhere, I try – time permitting – to take the long way. I even occasionally go for a slightly listless run.

But however you manage it, you can be assured of one thing: bringing more movement into your life is one of the best things you can do for your health, lockdown or not. The benefits are astonishing. Two separate studies have shown that a change as simple as regularly cycling to work reduces the risk of early death by 40 per cent. Imagine if you could put that effect into a tablet. The Nobel prize would be as good as in the post.

The Miracle Pill: Why A Sedentary World Is Getting It All Wrong by Peter Walker, is published by Simon and Schuster. To order your copy, call 0844 851 1514 or visit the Telegraph Bookshop

Read more on quick ways to get moving:

Latest Stories

  • Former Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

    President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politico summed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU." Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill. Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era. Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done." The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page." "I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

  • Man who said he 'chugged' wine found during Capitol riot is arrested

    Jason Daniel Riddle, 32, of Keene, allegedly admitted that he went into the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, took a book and drank some wine he found.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • The Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

    No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • Judge refuses to send Capitol riot suspect back to jail after breaching orders

    The judge said she would think if Sullivan needs to be charged if he continues to violate the release order

  • Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

    Iran’s intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday. The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occasion that a government official says Iran could reverse its course on the nuclear program. Tehran has long insisted that the program is for peaceful purposes only.

  • Texas Republican congressman dies of COVID-19

    HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: "...rise for a moment of silence in remembrance of the late honorable Ron Wright of Texas."The U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence on Monday for the passing of Republican congressman Ron Wright, who died on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, making him the first member of Congress to die from the pandemic that has claimed roughly 464,000 American lives. The 67-year-old had also been battling cancer. A statement from his office said "Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice."Dozens of lawmakers from the Senate and House have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to the deadly virus over the past year. But Wright is the only sitting member of Congress to succumb to the disease. Luke Letlow, a 41-year-old Republican from Louisiana who won election to Congress in November, died of COVID-19 late last year before he could be sworn into office. Wright sat on the House Foreign Affairs and Education and Labor Committees.The statement from his office said the Texas Republican "will be remembered as a constitutional conservative," adding "He was a statesman, not an ideologue."

  • More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

    More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer Inc shots. Around 38% of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. "We are in a national emergency," Netanyahu told reporters.

  • Robinhood: US family sue trading app over son's suicide

    The parents of Alex Kearns, 20, say he thought he had lost $730,000 when he took his own life.

  • New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

    Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy. Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes. But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand. Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

  • Biden and Krugman Are Misleading the Public about Minimum Wage

    During his Super Bowl interview on CBS Evening News, President Joe Biden declared that “all the economics” of a $15 minimum-wage hike were good. What he meant to say was, all the politics of a $15 minimum wage are good. The economics are highly debatable. A minimum-wage hike quenches the populist appetite of many voters. After all, it seemingly costs them nothing to compel greedy big business CEOs to pay the proletariat fairer wages. The problem is that a minimum wage is a tax on goods and services, and it’s not the big businesses that suffer, but small ones who can’t afford it. Nor are minimum-wage workers a static group of poor Americans. In fact, 58 percent of them are young workers. Minimum-wage policy marginally improves the lives of Americans working their way up the ladder, and in the meantime destroys millions of entry-level jobs. Even the CBO says that while a $15 minimum wage would lift 900,000 out of poverty, it would eliminate 1.4 million jobs. Or, as Thomas Sowell likes to remind us, the real minimum wage is zero. It should also be remembered that minimum-wage policy is not a federal concern. Treating the wages of those who live in NYC as you would those in Alabama is simply bad policy. Though Democrats, of course, want a national minimum wage to create a hard floor so they can keep spiking it locally. There’s very little real debate on the topic in major media. Biden’s “all the economics” comment is reminiscent of Barack Obama’s absurd claim that “every economist” believed in his stimulus plan. Such declarations are meant to create the veneer of scientific consensus and certitude, a myth that the media is almost always happy to advance. When the Cato Institute found 200 economists to counter Obama’s claim, three of them Nobel laureates — James Buchanan, Edward Prescott, and Vernon Smith — they had to take out a full-page ad in the New York Times to be heard. It was not true then, and is not true now, that “all the economics” of the minimum wage, or much else, is settled. As New York Times columnist Paul Krugman once noted, any “Econ 101 student can tell you” that “higher wage reduces the quantity of labor demanded, and hence leads to unemployment.” Indeed, for a long time, there was a strong consensus on the matter. Today, Krugman, who has seen the light, uses unconvincing argumentum ad populum to bolster his case for raising the minimum wage, as it “is immensely popular; it’s supported by around 70 percent of voters, including a substantial majority of self-identified Republicans.” Even those extremists, strewn across the wastelands of middle America, get it, I guess. And though Krugman doesn’t mention his own expedient partisan conversion on the issue, he notes: It’s true that once upon a time there was a near-consensus among economists that minimum wages substantially reduced employment. But that was long ago. These days only a minority of economists think raising the minimum to $15 would have large employment costs, and a strong plurality believe that a significant rise — although maybe not all the way to $15 — would be a good idea. Anyone who bothers clicking on the hyperlinks offered by Krugman will quickly find out they are being misled. The Initiative on Global Markets (IGM) at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business link, for instance, does not show resounding majority support for a federal Biden-style minimum wage. Claims of a “strong plurality” also appear to be a stretch, while discounting the large cross-section of economists who are undecided. Krugman fails to mention that in the 2015 survey he hyperlinks, 26 percent of economists believe a flat $15 federal minimum wage would lower employment for low-wage workers, while 24 percent said otherwise, and 38 percent weren’t sure. As for whether doing so would “substantially increase aggregate output” in the economy, just 2 percent agreed. Krugman fails to mention that the 2013 survey he links to, for even a $9 federal minimum wage, shows 34 percent agreed that it would cost jobs, 24 percent were uncertain, and 32 percent disagreed. A plurality indicated that there could be net benefits to a $9 wage indexed to inflation, which, of course, isn’t the Biden plan. In the 2021 survey, conducted just this month, a panel of over 80 economic experts were queried on the subject of the $15 minimum wage, and the results do not suggest any consensus. When IGM posed this statement, “A federal minimum wage of $15 per hour would lower employment for low-wage workers in many states,” 45 percent agreed, and 33 percent were unsure. Only 14 percent disagreed. When presented with the statement, “A federal minimum wage that is pegged to state and/or local conditions such as the cost of living would be preferable to the current arrangements that give states a role in setting the policy,” 42 percent either strongly agreed or agreed, another 42 percent were uncertain, and only 9 percent disagreed. Biden’s plan is to federalize minimum-wage laws. Many economists like the idea in theory, but many are still unsure, and just as many see the downside for employment. But Krugman — and Biden — are merely trying to shut down debate. And they have plenty of help.

  • Two U.S. carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

    Two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters, as China denounced the United States for damaging peace and stability. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group "conducted a multitude of exercises aimed at increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities", the U.S. Navy said, marking the first dual carrier operations in the busy waterway since July 2020. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the frequent moves by U.S. warships and aircraft into the South China Sea in a "show of force" was not conducive to regional peace and stability.

  • AOC refuses to apologise to Ted Cruz for claiming he tried to have her killed

    House Republicans have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make Ms Ocasio-Cortez retract the comments

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again." Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it." Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them." Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou DobbsFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • UN: 'Concerning news' vaccines may not work against variants

    The head of the World Health Organization said Monday the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work, calling it “concerning news” that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing that South Africa’s decision on Sunday to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.” Tedros added that WHO expected to make a decision “in the next few days” on whether it would recommend an emergency use listing for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Angry Tory rebels hit out at Government for blocking vote on 'genocide amendment'

    Furious Tory rebels have accused the Government of playing “arcane procedural games” that demean democracy in order to curb their revolt on allowing courts to determine genocide. Conservative China hawks had hoped to vote in the Commons on Tuesday on their amendment to the Trade Bill, which aims to hand powers to English judges to rule on whether China’s abuse of its Uighur minority amounts to genocide. It was due to be the second time the amendment was put to a division in the House, after 33 Tory MPs rebelled in order to support it last month. It has already been passed twice by the Lords. However the Government has “bundled” the amendment with another proposal, thereby blocking MPs from voting on it as an individual proposition this afternoon. The rebels are now plotting to fight on beyond Tuesday to try and pass the amendment. They are expected to liaise with peers to re-insert the amendment when the Bill returns to the Lords. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, accused ministers of resorting to parliamentary chicanery instead of allowing a fair vote. “The Government has run out of arguments and is now using arcane procedural games which demean our democracy and the House of Commons. We should be allowed a straight vote,” he said. He exhorted colleagues to vote against an alternative Government-backed amendment tabled by Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the Commons Justice Committee, that also deals with the issue of genocide. Sir Bob’s proposal suggests allowing the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee and Lords International Relations and Defence Committee to make pronouncements on genocide, with the right to call for a debate in Parliament to which ministers must respond. Both parliamentary committees have rejected the idea, however, citing concerns that their declarations would not have the legal weight and standing of a judicial judgement. Sir Iain rallied other MPs to oppose it, saying: “Vote against Neill and let the Lords get us that vote.” Bob Blackman, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group for Holocaust Memorial, highlighted how the nation last week remembered the atrocities of the Holocaust and reaffirmed its vow to stop another genocide happening ever again anywhere in the world. He added: “Today was Parliament’s chance to make ‘never again’ a reality, yet instead the Government has chosen to deny a clear majority of the House of Commons a chance to vote. Genocide is not a game and ‘Global Britain’ should be above this political gamesmanship.” Opposition MPs also weighed in to heap censure on ministers over the move. Chris Bryant, Labour chairman of the Committee on Standards, said: “It’s appalling that the Government has abused its power over the order paper to ban any vote in the Commons on the Genocide amendment from the Lords.” He added: “I can only presume it knows it would lose but that shows scant regard for MPs, for parliament or for those facing genocide.” The Telegraph revealed this week that the whips had been accused of resorting to “bullying” and “veiled threats” in an attempt to avoid an embarrassing Commons defeat over the issue. Cabinet ministers also joined the effort to curtail the rebellion, with Dominic Raab ringing MPs over the weekend to urge them to support the Government. One Tory MP commented: “The Foreign Secretary does not ring backbenchers at home on a Sunday afternoon unless the Government is really, really worried.”

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • U.S. considering requiring proof of negative coronavirus test for domestic air travel

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said federal officials are discussing whether passengers will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed on board domestic flights, telling Axios on HBO that any decision will be "guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out." In order to try to keep more contagious coronavirus variants found in Britain and South Africa out of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January announced that in order to board an international flight to the U.S., a passenger must show a negative test result. On Monday, reporters asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about expanding coronavirus testing at airports, and she said this could help keep people who do not know they are infected from spreading the virus. "There's more gathering that happens in airports, and so, to the extent that we have available tests to do testing, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease risk," Walensky said. Health officials are continuing to urge people to avoid all nonessential travel, and when they are in public, to ensure they are wearing masks and social distancing. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs