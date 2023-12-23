Public Health Department warns public of toxic algae in King County lakes

The Public Health Department for Seattle & King County is recommending that you stay away from King County lakes if you see algae in the water.

Toxic algae have recently been detected in Lake Washington, Green Lake, and Lake Wilderness. It could be impacting other bodies of water as well.

“We’ve found dangerous toxic algae in some King County lakes,” said a spokesperson. “At this time, the levels detected could harm pets, and some algae blooms may pose a threat to human health.”

Officials also say to not let your pets drink the water or get it on their fur.

For more information visit the King County website.