Public health district offers services for breast, cervical cancer

Oct. 12—ALBANY — The Southwest Health District has taken the opportunity offered by Breast Cancer Awareness Month to remind residents of its breast and cervical cancer services.

"With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it's crucial to remember that breast cancer ranks as the second leading cause of cancer-related fatalities among women in Georgia," the public health agency said in a press release Thursday. "Early detection remains paramount."

The health district — through its member health departments in each county — offers screenings, diagnostic support, and necessary treatment referrals for medically eligible women who are uninsured or underinsured and reside in Georgia.

To qualify for participation in the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, recipients must meet the following criteria:

—Have a household income at or below 200% of the poverty level.

—Lack sufficient insurance coverage or be underinsured.

—Fall within the age range of 40-64 or be over the age of 64 without Medicare Part B coverage.

—Identify as a biological female or a transgender female (individuals transitioning from male to female who are undergoing hormone therapy and meet all other requirements are also eligible for breast screenings).

—Reside in the state of Georgia.

"In this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage all eligible individuals to take advantage of these vital services," the press release said.

For more detailed information about the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/BCCP. To determine your eligibility or how to access these services, please reach out to your local health department. The Colquitt County Health Department is located at 214 W. Central Ave. and can be reached by phone at (229) 589-8464.