Public health experts warn of likely spread of new Omicron variant
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist Dr. Mike Hansen explains what you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain known as the Omicron variant.
Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of South African Medical Association, told Reuters that on Nov. 18 she noticed seven patients reporting at her clinic who had symptoms different from the currently dominant Delta variant, albeit they were "mild."Now designated Omicron by the World Health Organization, the variant was detected and announced by South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Nov. 25 from samples taken from a laboratory from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.Coetzee said a patient on Nov. 18 reported at her clinic being "extremely fatigued" for two days with body aches and headache.On the same day, more patients came in with similar symptoms, which was when she realised there was "something else going on." Since then, she's seen two to three patients a day.
Pfizer expects to know within two weeks whether the variant is resistant to its current vaccine, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Moderna has outlined its strategy to address the new coronavirus variant Omicron. BioNTech-Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are testing the effectiveness of their vaccines.
An author on the study regarding Vitamin D said the Instagram post oversimplifies the paper’s findings.
Brian Shelton’s life was ruled by Type 1 diabetes. When his blood sugar plummeted, he would lose consciousness without warning. He crashed his motorcycle into a wall. He passed out in a customer’s yard while delivering mail. Following that episode, his supervisor told him to retire, after a quarter-century in the Postal Service. He was 57. His ex-wife, Cindy Shelton, took him into her home in Elyria, Ohio. “I was afraid to leave him alone all day,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fr
China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. In the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the mathematicians said China could not afford to lift travel restrictions without more efficient vaccinations or specific treatments.
A drug cocktail could help fight the new variant after results show it is four times better at keeping people out of intensive care than the current treatment.
"While the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming,” warned Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Boris Johnson held press conference at Downing Street this afternoon Omicron variant: The new Covid rules set out in Boris Johnson's speech First two UK cases of new omicron variant confirmed in Essex and Nottinghamshire If a new vaccine is needed for the omicron variant, how long will it take to arrive?
Any adult in the U.S. can receive a COVID-19 booster shot as of Nov. 19.
At least 85% of the state's ICU beds and 85% of all inpatient beds are full, according to the latest state data.
