Public Health issues beach closure, ocean water warnings for L.A. County beaches

High bacteria levels have prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to close one beach and issue ocean water use warnings for other impacted locations in L.A. County.

Officials announced the entire beach area at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro will be closed due to a recent sewage discharge.

Public Health is also encouraging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water at the following locations:

The entire swimming area at Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms at the Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach in Malibu

yards up and down the coast from the creek at Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, near Will Rogers Tower

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

The entire swim area at the Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast of the Malibu Pier in Malibu

Public Health officials are urging the public to avoid any water contact from the impacted area. The water closure notice will be in effect until the bacterial level meets standards.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.

