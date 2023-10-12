Public can hear from, talk with, four Columbia police chief finalists at City Hall

Residents can meet and chat with the four finalists for Columbia police chief in a forum starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the city council chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.

The event will start with the finalists talking about their visions and ideas for the Columbia Police Department. Those attending will be able to leave written comments with officials and meet and greet the finalists after the presentation, which is scheduled until 9 p.m.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Police chief Geoff Jones. A search firm has assisted the city.

The finalists are Nathaniel Clark, former police chief and public safety director in Forest Park, Georgia; Dan Haley, a major in the Kansas City, Mo., police department; Jill Schlude, Columbia's assistant police chief; and Michael Zeller, deputy police chief, Greeley, Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Clark worked as the public safety director and chief of police in Forest Park, Georgia from 2020 to 2023. Prior to being public safety director and chief of police, he worked as the interim city manager and chief of police in Forest Park.

Before that, he worked as the chief of police at the Fort Smith, Arkansas Police Department from 2017 to 2019, and the deputy chief of the Albany, Georgia Police Department from 2012 to 2016.

Clark's education includes a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Webster University in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Pine Bluff in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Haley has served as a major in the human resources division in Kansas City, Mo., since 2023. Before that, he worked as a major in the research and development division, the logistical support division, the south patrol division, the special assignment office of general counsel, staff inspection, and as a captain and assistant division commander for central patrol, diversity commander, assistant division commander for north patrol, budget unit commander, employment unit commander, sergeant and police officer.

His education includes a doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, a master of public administration in public affairs/government and business relations from Park University, and a bachelor's degree in Personal Financial Management Services from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Schlude has served as the assistant police chief in Columbia since 2019. Prior to being assistant police chief, she worked as the deputy chief of police, a police sergeant, and a police officer in the same department. She has been with the Columbia Police Department since 2005.

Schlude's education includes a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College and a master's in strategic leadership from Stephens College.

Zeller has served as the deputy police chief in Greeley, Colorado since 2018. Before that, he worked as a police commander, a police sergeant, and a police officer/detective in the same department. Before working at the Greeley Police Department, he worked as a deputy sheriff at the Grand County Sheriff's Office from 1998 to 2001, and the Denver Sheriff's Department from 1996 to 1998.

Zeller's education includes a master's in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

The city may hire a new police chief by the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The finalists for Columbia police chief will be at City Hall forum