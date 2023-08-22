Public hearing on cannabis use to be held at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

Aug. 21—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will hold a public hearing on the use of cannabis during its meeting tonight, alongside other business including an ordinance continuing the city's lodging tax and considering outside legal counsel in the process of hiring a new city manager.

The public hearing will be held as a part of the second reading of an ordinance that would regulate the use of cannabis in public spaces following the substance's legalization by the state on Aug. 1.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the use of marijuana in public places within city limits, with exclusions such as private property not generally accessible to the public unless otherwise prohibited by the property's owner.

Also on the agenda is considering an ordinance that would extend Bemidji's 3% lodging tax. The original lodging tax ordinance was approved in 1987 and has been renewed periodically through the years.

The current ordinance is set to expire in October. The new ordinance would also remove the expiration date and negate the need for future renewals.

One of the final items set to be discussed by the council is to consider hiring outside legal counsel to assist in the process to hire a new city manager

after Nate Mathews resigned in April.

The decision to consider outside legal counsel was made during the council's

Aug. 7 meeting in a 5-2 vote,

with Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould and Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera in opposition. The cost for the counsel has been set not to exceed $10,000.

The council has been given a list of six potential law firms to consider during its meeting tonight and is being asked to provide staff direction on how to proceed.

The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 21, at city hall. It can also be viewed on the city website

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.