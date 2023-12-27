The MTA has officially announced the public hearing dates for the approved Manhattan congestion pricing toll. The first hearing will take place at the end of February.

There will be four public hearings where people can express their comments and concerns. All four meetings will be hybrid (virtual and in-person). The hearings will take place on:

Thursday Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

Friday March 1 at 10 a.m.

Monday March 4 at 10 a.m.

Monday March 4 at 6 p.m.

The in-person location for the hearings will be 2 Broadway in Manhattan on the 20th floor. There will also be a zoom option and the hearings will be livestreamed at the MTA website.

Those who want to speak at these hearing will need to register in advance online or call 646-252-6777. Registration opens one week before the start time of each hearing date and then the registration will close 30 minutes after the start of the hearing.

You can also leave a written or audio comment online, email at cbdtp.feedback@mtabt.org or call at 646-252-7440.

MTA congestion pricing toll plan

The plan that was announced earlier in December will impose a $15 toll on passenger cars entering Manhattan below 60th street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. If you are using the Lincoln or Holland Tunnel from New Jersey you would get a $5 credit since you already pay a toll at the tunnels.

Motorcycles would be charged $7.50 during those hours if they want to enter the area. If they use the NJ tunnels they will receive $2.50 credit.

Trucks will be charged $24-$36 during those hours depending on their size. If you do not have E-Z pass those tolls can be even higher reaching $22.50 during daytime hours.

Once the public hearing process ends, the MTA board will review the comments and then schedule a vote to authorize it or possibly modifying the current plan.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Public hearing dates for MTA congestion pricing toll plan announced