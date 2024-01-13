Public hearing to decide future look of Wells Fargo building

You can have your say on big changes to Charlotte’s skyline.

On Tuesday, Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing to decide whether to allow Wells Fargo to put its name on the handle of it’s iconic building in Uptown.

Wells Fargo provided renderings of the project:

The handle building was previously known as the Duke Energy Center when Duke Energy was the primary occupant.

The bank tells Channel 9 that the design of the building provides a “consistent branding placement opportunity” to elevate Wells Fargo’s brand.

