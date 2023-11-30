Public hearing for proposed Pataskala technical park postponed until January

A rendering shows a conceptual plan for a 192-acre technical park in the northwest corner of Pataskala. The Pataskala Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denying a rezoning request that would pave the way for tech park. The recommendation now goes to Pataskala City Council, which has the final say on the rezoning.

A public hearing about possibly rezoning 192 acres for a Pataskala technical park has been delayed until the new year.

The applicant has requested to postpone the Dec. 4 public hearing about the 192 acres in the city's northwest corner until Jan. 16. It will be held in Council Chambers of the city Administration Building, 621 W. Broad St.

The city of Pataskala will mail a notice to all property owners within 300 feet of the subject properties at least 10 days prior to the rescheduled public hearing, according to the city.

A technical park developed by Fair Lady LLC and Greenbriar Licking LLC is proposed for the land, which is bordered by Clark State Road to the northwest, Summit Road to the east and Graham Road to the south.

The property abuts Beech Road and New Albany’s growing innovation district, which is home to tech giants Google, Facebook and Amazon.

The plans call for building the tech park in phases, and the numerous buildings would total more than 1.2 million square feet of industrial space, with about 349,000 square feet expected as part of the first phase.

On Oct. 4, the Pataskala Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended denying rezoning. The matter now comes before City Council, which will hold a public hearing, followed by three readings of the matter in subsequent council meetings.

Council may accept the commission's recommendation or overturn it with a super majority, which would be five out of the seven council members.

All documents pertaining to the rezoning are available for examination from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the city Administration Building.

If you have any questions, contact Pataskala Planning Director Scott Fulton at 740-927-2168 or sfulton@ci.pataskala.oh.us.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Public hearing for proposed Pataskala technical park postponed