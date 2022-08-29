Public can help with search for missing woman

Aug. 29—HIGH POINT — The public has a chance today to help with the search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who has been missing from her north High Point home for several days.

The High Point Police Department is coordinating a flier response for Dawkins, who's the subject of a Silver Alert. Dawkins, who has dementia, left her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court around 1:30 a.m Wednesday.

Officers are looking for volunteers to help hand out missing-person fliers in neighborhoods near where Dawkins was reported missing. Anyone who is interested in helping should meet in the parking lot of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1405 Penny Road before 10:30 a.m. There will be a briefing before volunteers are paired with police personnel.

Dawkins spent most of her career in education with Guilford County Schools. She served as a counselor at High Point Central High School and Welborn Middle School before retiring in 2007.

The police and other agencies conducted an extensive search late last week in a three-mile radius of the house, and on Monday Police Chief Travis Stroud led a contingent of officers who searched in the vicinity of her home.

So far the search efforts have included law enforcement officers, bloodhounds and other search dogs, a helicopter, drone teams, ATVs and golf carts, kayaks, boats and other vehicles.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul