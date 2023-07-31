Public’s help sought in 44-year-old Washington Co. homicide investigation

Authorities in Washington County are looking for the public to come forward and help solve a 44-year-old cold case.

Police say Douglas Bryner, 32, was last seen on July 23, 1979. He was traveling from his home in Redstone Township, Fayette County, to the home of Ralph Good in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County, when he disappeared.

Good is incarcerated for a different homicide and authorities say he’s not cooperating in this investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should contact PSP Washington Station at 724-223-5200 and speak to Trooper Dowlin. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-8477 or submitting a tip online. There is a cash reward for information.

