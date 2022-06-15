Public’s help sought after New Bedford child rape suspect and his young children go missing

Police are asking for the public’s help after a suspect accused of child rape and his two children are missing from the New Bedford area.

46-year-old Leon Mejia (aka Leon Mejia-Vincente) has a warrant for the rape and sexual abuse of a child. He is a citizen of Guatemela who was recently living in New Bedford with his daughter and young son. After the warrant was issued, law enforcement have not been able to locate him.

The whereabouts of his children, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (aka Marta Saquic) and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic, are unknown at this time. Because of this, they are both considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police 24 Hour Fugitive Line (800) KAPTURE or (800) 527-8873.

It is unclear if the children are with their father at this time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW