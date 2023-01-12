Public’s help sought after burglary in Brookline

Authorities are looking for two suspects wanted in connection for an alleged robbery that occurred last week.

Brookline Police say on January 3 around 1:00 a.m., five people entered an apartment building on Beacon Street and stole multiple packages and parcels, as well as the wall mounted mailboxes. The group also entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the building’s parking garage.

Police have identified two of the perpetrators currently at large as 22-year-old Stephanie Ducharme and 23-year-old Joseph Fiasconaro. Warrants have been issued for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. They are wanted in other jurisdictions on similar crimes, according to officials.

The two people pictured are still at large. Both were wearing dark, distinctive clothing.

Anyone with information about the two individuals is asked to contact police.

ALERT: we're seeking the public's help in identifying 2 subjects in connection with a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of 1/3. Both were wearing very distinctive articles of clothing (t-shirt, shoes, hat). If you recognize either individual, call 617-730-2605. pic.twitter.com/dfd7EhiqT5 — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) January 11, 2023

