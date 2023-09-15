Update: Missing Everett man found safe, per police
Everett Police say Rene Lorjuste, who was reported missing on Wednesday, has been found safe.
They would like to thank the community for their outpouring help and concern.
Original post: Police are asking for the public’s help locating a young man with health conditions who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Rene Lorjuste was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black backpack.
City officials say he has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and is also nonverbal.
Anyone with information about Lorjuste’s whereabouts is asked to call Everett Police at 617-387-1212.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW