Public’s help sought identifying Bellingham break-in suspect

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a Bellingham home.

Police provided two photos and a video of a hooded suspect making his way through the garage of a residence.

“We need your sharp eyes and keen observation to help us crack this case,” Bellingham Police wrote in a social media post. “Your information could be crucial in bringing this individual to justice.”

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured is asked to contact Detective Kirby at akirby@bellinghamma.org.

Police did not provide a time or place where the alleged break-in occurred or if anything was stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

