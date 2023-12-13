Public’s help sought for information about deadly Waltham crash that killed officer, utility worker

Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a Waltham police officer and utility worker last Wednesday.

Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid employee Roderick Jackson Jr. were working in the area of 166 Totten Pond Road around 4:15 p.m. when 54-year-old Peter Simon drove his pickup truck through their worksite, killing them both, according to authorities. Simon then allegedly fled the scene and stole a Waltham police cruiser before crashing it a short distance later.

Waltham Police are turning to the public for any additional information they may be able to provide investigators regarding what happened on that tragic day.

“If you saw or heard anything that day that you think may be related to the investigation, please reach out,” police wrote in a social media post. “Even if you think it may not be of value, trained investigators may find evidentiary value in what appear to be the most minor of details and would like to hear from you.”

Investigators specifically want to hear from anyone who drove through the scene just before the accident or anyone who may have cell phone or home camera video of any part of the crash or related incidents.

Bicyclists or vehicles with dash cam video that may have caught part of the crash are also urged to reach out to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at:

tips@police.waltham.ma.us

781-314-3636 (a voicemail tip line)

Or Facebook Messenger

Simon was arraigned in Waltham District Court on two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery. A plea of “not guilty” was entered on his behalf.

He is also facing additional charges including failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident after personal injury, and death, two counts of leaving the scene after causing property damage, marked lanes violation, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Simon is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

