Public’s help sought locating Lowell shooting suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of shooting a man in broad daylight in early May.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Tiago Bettencourt of Lowell for armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Bettencourt shot and injured a man on Richmond Avenue just before 4 p.m. on May 13, according to Lowell Police. The victim was transported to a local hospital and then to a Boston hospital for treatment, according to officials. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say Bettencourt is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

