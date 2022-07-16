Missing at-risk Apple Valley woman returns home safe

Sheriff’s officials reported on Friday that Julia Kaybysheva, 38, who went missing on Tuesday, has returned safely to her home in Apple Valley.

Story Update Friday, July 15: Sheriff's officials reported that Julia Kaybysheva, who went missing on Tuesday has returned home safe. They also thanked the public who shared information and called law enforcement with tips to help locate the missing woman.

Authorities did not share further details on the disappearance of Kaybysheva, a 38-year-old woman who sheriff's officials said had a mental health condition.

Reported missing

Apple Valley Sheriff’s officials reported that Julia Kaybysheva was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday when she left her residence in the 16000 block of Kasson Road in Apple Valley.

The area is between Corwin Road and Highway 18.

Her family, who reported her missing on Tuesday night, said Kaybysheva left home in a silver 2006 Toyota Camry, with California license plate No. 5RRF109.

Kaybysheva was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red wig, a green tank top, and red shorts.

Kaybysheva has a mental health condition that requires medication, which she did not take with her, sheriff’s officials said.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Missing Apple Valley woman returns home safe, sheriff’s officials say