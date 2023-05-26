Public’s help sought locating missing Worcester teen

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Worcester teen who has been missing for over a week.

A missing person’s report was filed for 16-year-old Jesus Torres on May 17, according to the Worcester Police Department. He is 5′7, 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing red sneakers, a red sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.

Officials say Torres ran away from his Country Club Blvd home and hasn’t been heard from since.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

