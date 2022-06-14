Public’s help sought in shooting that shortened Charlestown High School graduation

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a shootout shortened Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony Monday afternoon.

Boston Police are looking for multiple people and a car wanted in connection with the shooting that took place on Walford Way and Polk Street. Just before 4:00 p.m., two cars and an apartment building were damaged by gunfire. Bullets littered the ground as graduates ran for cover.

“The kids couldn’t even cross the stage. Heartbreaking,” Yasiris Navarro said.

No one was injured during the shooting and the incident had no connection to the graduation ceremony, according to police.

A school staff member told Boston 25 News they will reschedule a make-up ceremony at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

