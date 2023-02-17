2 of 3 14-year-old boys reported missing in Boston this week have been found

UPDATE: Feb. 17, 2023, 3:30 p.m. -- 16-year-old Jahkari Howard, of Dorchester, has been located, according to police.

UPDATE: Feb. 17, 2023, 2:30 p.m. -- The family of Luke Winter, 14, of South Boston, told police on Friday that the teen boy has been found safe.

The other boy in our previous report, Troy Winslow, remains missing, according to police.

---------

Our initial report was as follows:

Police are asking for the public’s help finding three teens who have gone missing in the past week.

Troy Winslow, 14, of Mattapan, was last seen on February 10 wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans and red, black, and white Jordans, according to Boston Police. Winslow is known to frequent the Bowdoin Street, Lawrence Avenue, Bullard Street and the Washington Street Burger King area of Dorchester.

Jy’Aire Hart, 14, of Dorchester, was last seen on February 10 in the area of 97 Monsignor Patrick J. Lydon Way. Hart was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with a yellow Roxbury Preparatory School logo on it (he’s a student there) and authorities say he is known to frequent the area of Hyde Park and Back Bay.

Luke Winter, 14, of South Boston, was believed to have left West Seventh Street between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on February 17, officials say. Winter has previously made suicidal statements, according to police, and may be on an Amtrak train traveling to Maryland.

All three of their disappearances are not believed to be connected.

Anyone with information regarding Winslow’s, Hart’s, and Winter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

