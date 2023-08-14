Public’s help sought after two banks robbed in two days in Manchester

Two banks were robbed just 48 hours apart in Manchester, and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

On Saturday, August 12, authorities say a man covering his face with a construction vest walked into the TD Bank on Franklin Street around 11 a.m. and demanded money from a teller, claiming he had a gun. The suspect, wearing a white construction hat, and a gray, baggie outfit, in addition to the construction vest allegedly passed the teller bags to fill with money and then fled the area on a bicycle.

A day later, officers responded to Bangor Bank on Baker Street around 2:30 p.m. for a robbery in progress, according to Manchester Police. A male suspect wearing a mask, sunglasses, a white baseball hat, and a blue shirt allegedly walked into the bank with a phone in his ear and slid a note to the teller demanding cash. The suspect continued talking on the phone and left on foot after he got the money.

Police say it’s unclear if the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies is asked to contact Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711.

