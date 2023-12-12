Public helps coroner identify homeless man found dead last year in Rancho Cordova park

Information from the public helped the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identify a 48-year-old man who was likely experiencing homelessness and was found dead last year at a Rancho Cordova park.

Marvin Williams Lopez Sanchez was found dead June 25, 2022, inside a bathroom at River Bend Park on Rod Beaudry Drive, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. His death was due to natural causes.

Last week, the Coroner’s Office released a sketch of the man who had gone unidentified for more than a year. The county park rangers who found him did not know him, authorities said, and he had no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on his body.

Officials said he had been using the name Marvin Williams Sanchez-Lopez and Hector Guzman with various dates of birth associated with both names. His birthplace was listed as Mexico and Texas.

The Coroner’s Office released his name Monday evening. In an updated county news release, officials said the public helped positively identify Lopez Sanchez, and his family has been notified of his death. A city of residence was not listed in Coroner’s Office records.