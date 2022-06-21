Public helps to identify cyclist killed in Tupelo hit-and-run

Jun. 20—TUPELO — Citizens were able to identify an east Tupelo man killed in a hit-and-run Friday evening while cycling. The driver surrendered to Tupelo police later that night and is in the county jail facing felony charges.

Because the victim was not carrying ID at the time, authorities didn't initially know who he was. Around noon Monday, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green released a physical description of the white male, including the name "Kathleen" tattooed on his right rib cage area.

Less than three hours later, the victim had been identified as Bruce Martin Franklin Jr., 44, of east Tupelo. Green credited the media with helping secure the identity so quickly.

Tupelo police responded to Briar Ridge Road around 9 p.m. on June 17 and found a gravely injured adult male. Franklin was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died from multiple trauma.

Witnesses on the scene told police that a champagne Chevy Tahoe struck the man, who was either riding or pushing the bicycle. The SUV then fled the scene.

More than an hour after the collision, the suspected driver, Timothy J. Best, 58, of the Brewer community, turned himself in to Tupelo police officers at the Lee County Sheriff's Office around 10:15 p.m., according to Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald.

During his initial court appearance on Saturday, Best was formally charged with with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. If convicted of that charge under state law, Best could face between five and 20 years in prison and/or a $1,000 to $10,000 fine.

When the case is presented to the grand jury, they could choose to upgrade the charge. If they decide Best's actions were "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart," they could indict him for second degree murder, which carries a penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000. Best remained in the Lee County Adult Jail on Monday afternoon.

