Public helps police nab driver suspected of killing pedestrian on busy Charlotte road

Police credit tips from the public for helping them find and arrest a driver suspected of killing a woman on a busy Charlotte road.

The victim, 65-year-old Valerie Williams, was hit in the 6400 block of Old Statesville Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

Members of the public helped police nab a driver suspected of killing a woman in the 6400 block of Old Statesville Road in Charlotte on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Firefighters and Medic declared Williams dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of a pickup truck suspected of hitting Williams drove away, according to CMPD, but members of the public helped officers find the truck nearby,

Police arrested the driver, 43-year-old Earl Crisco, and charged him with felony hit and run.

Police urge witnesses call CMPD Detective Daniel Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.