The public impeachment hearings had basically no effect on Americans' support for ousting Trump, poll suggests

Half of Americans support impeaching President Trump and removing him from office, the same amount as did before Congress' recent public hearings, a new poll has found.

A CNN poll released Tuesday shows 50 percent of Americans support impeachment and removal compared to 43 percent who don't. Support for impeachment remains at an all-time high in this poll, which had it at 47 percent in September and 50 percent in October.

This poll showing impeachment support holding steady comes after Trump claimed it's "dropping like a rock" and is "into the 20's" in some polls, though no such poll appears to exist.

Since the public impeachment hearings started, though, the percentage of Americans who say Trump improperly used his office to gain political advantage against a potential opponent in the 2020 election has risen from 49 percent to 53 percent, CNN found.

At the same time, a new poll from Politico released Tuesday also showed that support for the impeachment inquiry remained unchanged after the public hearings. A notable Emerson poll last week did find support for impeachment among independents dropping to 34 percent, but in the CNN poll, 47 percent of independents support impeachment.

CNN's poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 1,007 adults over the phone from Nov. 21-24. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Read the full poll results at CNN.

