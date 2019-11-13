Public impeachment testimony is set to begin. Here are the lawmakers to watch

WASHINGTON – Public hearings are set to begin Wednesday in the impeachment inquiry into allegations that President Donald Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into conducting investigations that stood to benefit him politically.

The House Intelligence Committee will conduct the hearings this week, which are scheduled to include testimony from Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; William Taylor, who replaced Yovanovitch as the top American diplomat in Ukraine; and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department who oversees policy in a half-dozen former Soviet states, including Ukraine.

In their closed-door testimony, Yovanovitch, Taylor and Kent raised concerns about the efforts of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to push Ukraine toward opening investigations related to former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 election interference. Taylor testified that the military aid was frozen for the explicit purpose of compelling Ukraine to begin the probes, contradicting Trump's claim that there was never a "quid pro quo."

Impeachment inquiry: Who are the 15 witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry and what have they said?

Republicans lawmakers on the committee will try to cast doubt on the testimony from the trio of diplomats – and on the impeachment inquiry in general. They are likely to try to change the focus by insisting that Trump had a legitimate concern about alleged corruption involving Biden and his son Hunter.

Here are the committee members to watch:

Adam Schiff

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was a leading Trump critic during the investigations into Russian election meddling, predicting after the midterm elections that Trump could "be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time" when he leaves office. He said in a USA TODAY op-ed that the president appeared to be "compromised" by Russia.

In the Ukraine case, Schiff said Trump is guilty of "abusing his power to the detriment of our national security and doing so to get yet another foreign country to intervene in our election."

Republicans called on Schiff to step down after the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller did not lead to official charges against the Trump campaign. They have repeated calls for him to resign amid the impeachment inquiry, implying that he manipulated witnesses. Trump alleged he doctored the transcripts in the case, despite the fact that Republicans were present for the testimony.

Devin Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and preceded Schiff as chairman, a role he used to defend Trump during the Russia probe. Nunes temporarily stepped aside from his leadership role during the probe amid an ethics complaint that said he briefed White House officials on classified material in the case without first sharing it with the committee.

Nunes called the impeachment inquiry a one-sided political "sham." Saturday, he submitted a list of proposed Republican witnesses that included Hunter Biden and witnesses he said could support Trump and Giuliani's theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was the true culprit behind meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Nunes asked for the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint helped spark the inquiry to publicly testify so Trump can "confront his accusers" and Republicans could find out who "may have fed the information" to him or her.

Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. More

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, moved to the Intelligence Committee this month to help lead the defense of the president during the public hearings. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Jordan's addition would "ensure more accountability and transparency in this sham process."