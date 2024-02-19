Public input sought for Chesapeake Bypass Phase 2

Feb. 19—CHESAPEAKE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a Water Quality certification for Phase 2 of the Chesapeake Bypass project and the public is encouraged to provide feedback.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Chesapeake branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, located at 11054 County Road 1, Chesapeake.

The proposed project is expected to impact the water quality of 18 wetlands and more than 20,000 linear feet of streams, including Symmes Creek, Bear Creek, Bent Creek, Indian-Guyan Creek, Little Paddy Creek and 33 unnamed tributaries.

If approved, discharges must adhere to the EPA's water quality standards protecting human health and the environment. Proposed impacts to streams and wetlands will be mitigated appropriately. The EPA will evaluate technical, economic, social, and environmental aspects before making a decision

The EPA will accept written comments on the application through March 12. Anyone can submit comments or request to be on the mailing list for information. Written comments can also be submitted by email to epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov or mailed to: Ohio EPA-DSM, Attn: Permits Processing Unit, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049.

To request a reasonable accommodation due to a disability, visit epa.ohio.gov/ada.

The permit application and technical support documents are available for review online: https://epa.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/epa/divisions-and-offices/surface-water/permitting/water-quality-certification-and-isolated-wetland-permits