Public invited to attend Parks Dept's master plan meeting on March 13

Feb. 21—The public is invited to attend an open house and final presentation of the 5-Year Master Plan on March 13, according to a press release from the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department.

The open house, which will begin at 4:30 p.m., will provide the structure of the plan. The Parks Board meeting following the open house at 5:30 p.m. will provide details of the structure.

Those attending will be able to see what the goals will be for the next five years. Strategies for how these goals will be accomplished, along with a proposed mission statement, vision and value statements, will also be discussed. It is the community's final opportunity for further input or changes that may need to be considered, the press release says.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires an updated Master Plan every five years to remain eligible for certain state and federal funding opportunities. The press release says by going through this process, the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department will create a written document that spells out strategic actions that will serve as a guide for sensible facility, program and service development.

This document is based upon community input and feedback through opportunities such as open houses, focus groups, surveys and other events. The Parks & Recreation Department is working with Context Design and Zec Eight Insights, both from Indianapolis, and ETC Institute from Olathe, KS, to update the plan. Their goal is to complete the final planning document by Apr. 15 of this year.

The open house and Parks Board meeting will take place at the City Council Chambers in the City Building at 601 East Broadway. Questions may be directed to the Parks Administrator at 574-753-6969 or emailed to parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org.