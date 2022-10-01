Public invited to International Day of Non-Violence

Oct. 1—A new event for Navarro County to recognize and appreciate the International Day of Non-Violence, declared by the United Nations on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at The Scene on Beaton, 114 S. Beaton St. in Downtown Corsicana.

The event is an opportunity for people to learn more about the teachings and practices of non-violence. The principle of non-violence — also known as non-violent resistance — rejects the use of physical violence in order to achieve social or political change. The gathering will highlight some of the practitioners of non-violence such as Gandhi, Dorothy Day, Martin Luther King Jr., and Caesar Chavez.

"We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed," Mahatma Gandhi said. "But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it."

Martin Luther King Jr. explained that "Nonviolence is not sterile passivity, but a powerful moral force which makes for social transformation."

The event from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Scene on Beaton is organized by the group Stand Up for Change Navarro and will be led by Rev. Dr. John Blewitt. Refreshments will be served, and Raquel Lindemann will share some of her beautiful music.

"Every religion has affirmed nonviolence, and Jesus' Sermon on the Mount is the clearest expression of nonviolent attitudes and practices," Rev. Blewitt said. "Sadly, very few have been willing to embrace nonviolence as a way of life."

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Please RSVP by texting the number in your party to John Blewitt at 225-223-1430 or by email: jblewitt@bellsouth.net. To learn more about the International Day of Non-Violence, visit www.un.org/en/observances/non-violence-day.