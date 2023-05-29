Public invited to June 2 visitation for Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Zeigler

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Marcus Zeigler

The public is invited to a visitation and police ceremony on Friday, June 2, for a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy who died last week.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that Deputy Marcus Zeigler, who'd been with the department nine months, was participating in police academy activities May 26 when he experienced a medical emergency.

He died, despite efforts to save him, the release said.

No other details were given in the release. But Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said on the department's Facebook page that Zeigler was enrolled at the Great Oaks Police Academy.

Zeigler was always happy, helpful and proud to be a deputy, she said. She said he also was a well-known entrepreneur.

"Deputy Zeigler made a strong impression on us from the moment he started. His smile is unforgettable. He was also known for loving his family and wanting to leave a legacy they could be proud of. And he did just that," McGuffey said.

Zeigler leaves a wife and children.

Visitation for Zeigler will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home at 4389 Spring Grove Ave.

Zeigler will be honored in a police ceremony outside the funeral home immediately after the visitation.

Law enforcement officers who wish to attend the ceremony are asked to be onsite by 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County sheriff deputy dies in police academy activities