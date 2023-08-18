Public invited to meet with Joplin police chief candidates

Aug. 18—The public is invited next week to meet candidates for the Joplin police chief position.

A reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., and it will start with a brief introduction of the candidates.

Following interviews by panels of community stakeholders and employees on Wednesday, each candidate will be interviewed by City Manager Nick Edwards. A hiring decision will be made afterward.

The most recent police chief, Sloan Rowland, retired on June 1.

Candidates are:

—Richard Pearson, a captain with the Jefferson County Public School System Police Department in Kentucky. He previously worked as an assistant professor in the criminal justice department in Sellersburg, Indiana, and also worked as a patrol officer and police lieutenant with the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky. He holds a bachelor's degree in justice administration and a master's degree in justice administration, both from the University of Louisville, and he is working on his doctorate in criminal justice.

—Philip Lukens, chief of police in Alliance, Nebraska. He also has worked with the Louisville (Colorado) Police Department as corporal, sergeant and acting operations commander, and in Erie, Colorado, as a patrol officer and corporal. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and has completed coursework toward a master's degree, also in criminal justice.

—Jeffrey Lofton, chief of police in Clever. He also has worked in Southwest Missouri with the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the Ozark Police Department, the Branson West Police Department and the Indian Point Police Department. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Culver Stockton College and a master's in criminal justice administration and sociology from Lincoln University.

—Brian Lewis, the interim police chief in Joplin. He has worked here as assistant police chief, lieutenant, sergeant, corporal and patrol officer, and as an investigator and victim advocate for Jasper County. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and Spanish and a master's in business administration, all from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.