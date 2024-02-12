Public invited to memorial service for Rockford Police K-9 Nyx

The Rockford Police Department will say a final farewell to fallen K-9 Nyx this weekend during a visitation and memorial service.

Nyx was shot to death in the line of duty Jan. 28 after pursuing a suspect in a domestic situation along with her handler Rockford Police officer Jon Vargas.

A public visitation for 7-year-old Nyx will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at City First, 5950 Spring Creek Road.

A law enforcement walk-through is scheduled for 3 p.m.

A police memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and traffic congestion in the area surrounding the intersection of Spring Creek and Mulford roads and to use alternate routes during the visitation and memorial service. Additional law enforcement will be in the area to direct traffic.

Members of area law enforcement agencies and the community are invited to pay their respects to K-9 Nyx.

Those unable to attend, can view the service online at my.gather.app/remember/k9-nyx-vargas. The Rockford Police Department will have a live feed of the service on its Facebook page, as well.

In lieu of flowers, the police department is asking that donations be directed to the Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 at friendsofrockfordpolicek9.com/donate.

