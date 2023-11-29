Public invited to workshop to hear about Somerset County broadband effort, offer feedback

Nov. 29—SOMERSET, Pa. — The consultant hired to steer forward Somerset County's broadband internet expansion plan will meet with the public on Dec. 5 to provide an update on the project.

It's the latest of several outreach efforts organized to give residents and business owners a chance to inform Somerset County about neighborhood-level internet issues so the project can address them.

"This countywide meeting is an opportunity for the public to ask us questions and share their feedback on the internet connectivity in Somerset," said Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker.

Somerset County residents invited to broadband project workshop

The event is scheduled for December 5 at 6:30 p.m.

To participate in person:

Somerset County Library, 6022 Glades Pike (Room 129)

To participate online, visit here

To participate by phone:

Dial: (412) 634-6334

Enter Phone Conference ID: 897 036 612#

The meeting will be held at Somerset County Library at 6022 Glades Pike.

Organizers said the 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held in Room 129.

Somerset County residents invited to broadband project workshop

The event is scheduled for December 5 at 6:30 p.m.

To participate in person:

Somerset County Library, 6022 Glades Pike (Room 129)

To participate online, visit here

To participate by phone:

Dial: (412) 634-6334

Enter Phone Conference ID: 897 036 612#

Walker and fellow Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes have been pushing the project for years, initially as a multi-county effort and now under a statewide plan supported by $1.16 billion that Pennsylvania is in line to receive.

But counties statewide have to show the money is needed, where investments specifically need to be made and the best methods to address them.

"The feedback collected from the public meeting will help us develop a broadband expansion plan tailored to the county's unique needs," Walker said.

At a price of $340,000, Moon Township-based Michael Baker International was hired in the spring to plan, coordinate and oversee the high-speed internet expansion efforts across the county.

That includes doing the technical work of identifying and mapping "unserved" internet dead zones and "underserved" areas where service is inadequate for today's everyday needs, Michael Baker International public affairs specialist Danyel Patrick said in an interview last month.

Michael Baker International continues urging county residents to take a brief survey to inform planners about their current internet capabilities.

That survey, which also includes an internet speed test, is available at connectsomerset- county.com.

County residents have until Dec. 15 to participate in the survey.