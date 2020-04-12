Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System (MCX:FEES): Does The -6.7% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Examining Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System's (MISX:FEES) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess FEES's latest performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Was FEES weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

FEES's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of ₽87b has declined by -6.7% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 36%, indicating the rate at which FEES is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

MISX:FEES Income Statement April 12th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.6% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.8% exceeds the RU Electric Utilities industry of 5.0%, indicating Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 8.6%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

