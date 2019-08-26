Is Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu's (MCX:RTGZ) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu's (MCX:RTGZ) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu has a P/E ratio of 2.17. That means that at current prices, buyers pay RUB2.17 for every RUB1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu:

P/E of 2.17 = RUB14900 ÷ RUB6866.92 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each RUB1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu has a lower P/E than the average (16.4) in the gas utilities industry classification.

MISX:RTGZ Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu shrunk earnings per share by 8.5% last year. But EPS is up 18% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu's P/E?

Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu has net debt worth 93% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu's P/E Ratio

Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-na-Donu trades on a P/E ratio of 2.2, which is below the RU market average of 7.2. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.