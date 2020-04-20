Is Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) Struggling With Its 9.0% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Gazprom:

0.09 = ₽1.7t ÷ (₽21t - ₽2.1t) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Gazprom has an ROCE of 9.0%.

View our latest analysis for Gazprom

Is Gazprom's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Gazprom's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 13% average reported by the Oil and Gas industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Gazprom compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~6.4% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Our data shows that Gazprom currently has an ROCE of 9.0%, compared to its ROCE of 6.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Gazprom's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

MISX:GAZP Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Gazprom could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Gazprom's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gazprom has current liabilities of ₽2.1t and total assets of ₽21t. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.9% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Gazprom's admittedly low ROCE.