Is Public Joint Stock Company M.video’s (MCX:MVID) 18% ROCE Any Good?

Today we’ll look at Public Joint Stock Company M.video (MCX:MVID) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for M.video:

0.18 = RUруб8.2b ÷ (RUруб198b – RUруб130b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, M.video has an ROCE of 18%.

Does M.video Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, M.video’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how M.video compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, M.video currently has an ROCE of 18%, less than the 108% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for M.video.

M.video’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

M.video has total assets of RUруб198b and current liabilities of RUруб130b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 66% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

Our Take On M.video’s ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities.