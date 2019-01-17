Here’s What Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon’s (MCX:MFON) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon (MCX:MFON) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for MegaFon:

0.16 = RUруб61b ÷ (RUруб497b – RUруб108b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, MegaFon has an ROCE of 16%.

See our latest analysis for MegaFon

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is MegaFon’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, MegaFon’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Wireless Telecom industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, MegaFon’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

MegaFon’s current ROCE of 16% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 23%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

MISX:MFON Last Perf January 17th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is MegaFon? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How MegaFon’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

MegaFon has total liabilities of RUруб108b and total assets of RUруб497b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.