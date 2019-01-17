Should You Like Public Joint Stock Company Mostotrest’s (MCX:MSTT) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at Public Joint Stock Company Mostotrest (MCX:MSTT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mostotrest:

0.23 = RUруб9.2b ÷ (RUруб178b – RUруб139b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Mostotrest has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Mostotrest Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Mostotrest’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Mostotrest sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Mostotrest? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Mostotrest’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Mostotrest has total assets of RUруб178b and current liabilities of RUруб139b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 78% of its total assets. Mostotrest has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

The Bottom Line On Mostotrest’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On Mostotrest's ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn't look so good if it reduced current liabilities.