Are Public Joint Stock Company Nauka-Telecom’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we are going to look at Public Joint Stock Company Nauka-Telecom (MCX:NSVZ) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nauka-Telecom:

0.12 = ₽84m ÷ (₽1.5b - ₽799m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Nauka-Telecom has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Nauka-Telecom's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Nauka-Telecom's ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Telecom industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Nauka-Telecom's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

The image below shows how Nauka-Telecom's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Nauka-Telecom? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Nauka-Telecom's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nauka-Telecom has total assets of ₽1.5b and current liabilities of ₽799m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. Nauka-Telecom's current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.

What We Can Learn From Nauka-Telecom's ROCE

Notably, it also has a mediocre ROCE, which to my mind is not an appealing combination. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Nauka-Telecom. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.