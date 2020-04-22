Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1's (MISX:TGKA) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Was TGKA's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

TGKA's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of ₽8.9b has declined by -12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 19%, indicating the rate at which TGKA is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Territorial Generating Company No. 1 has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.1% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.6% exceeds the RU Electric Utilities industry of 4.9%, indicating Territorial Generating Company No. 1 has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Territorial Generating Company No. 1’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.3% to 11%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 29% to 13% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Territorial Generating Company No. 1's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research Territorial Generating Company No. 1 to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

