Public Joint-Stock Company Unipro (MCX:UPRO): What Are The Future Prospects?

In March 2019, Public Joint-Stock Company Unipro (MCX:UPRO) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as a 17% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of RUруб17b, we should see this rise to RUруб20b in 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Unipro in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Unipro in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 5 analysts covering UPRO is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for UPRO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of RUруб17b and the final forecast of RUруб23b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for UPRO’s earnings is 9.3%. This leads to an EPS of RUB0.39 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of RUB0.26. In 2022, UPRO's profit margin will have expanded from 21% to 25%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Unipro, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

